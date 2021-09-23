The International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Stock Jumped 20.65% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.00% or $1.57. The 52-week high for the IGT share is $26.43, that puts it down -10.08 from that peak though still a striking 68.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.68. The company’s market capitalization is $4.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) registered a 7.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.00% in intraday trading to $24.01 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.09%, and it has moved by 20.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.63%. The short interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is 3.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.46, which implies an increase of 18.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, IGT is trading at a discount of -49.94% off the target high and 12.54% off the low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that International Game Technology PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares have gone up 37.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 106.90% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.90% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $971.36 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $991.02 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $981.51 million and $556.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% and then jump by 78.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.50%. While earnings are projected to return -627.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.18% per annum.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

International Game Technology PLC insiders own 51.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.67%, with the float percentage being 94.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.95 million shares (or 5.35% of all shares), a total value of $262.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.61 million shares, is of Boston Partners’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $158.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $52.45 million.