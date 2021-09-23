The Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Stock Jumped 36.46% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s traded shares were 30.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.45% or $3.93. The 52-week high for the DVAX share is $20.40, that puts it down -8.57 from that peak though still a striking 80.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.58. The company’s market capitalization is $2.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.79 million shares over the past three months.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DVAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) registered a 26.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.45% in intraday trading to $18.79 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.77%, and it has moved by 36.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 281.91%. The short interest in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is 20.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.75, which implies an increase of 9.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, DVAX is trading at a discount of -22.41% off the target high and 4.2% off the low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dynavax Technologies Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares have gone up 95.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 183.61% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -225.00% this quarter and then jump 650.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 680.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.81 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $188.18 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.50%. While earnings are projected to return 65.50% in 2021.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Dynavax Technologies Corporation insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.22%, with the float percentage being 76.46%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.24 million shares (or 12.41% of all shares), a total value of $140.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.77 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $115.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 6.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.07 million, or about 5.29% of the stock, which is worth about $60.53 million.