The Current Price For MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM)’s traded shares were 0.99 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.17% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the MRM share is $19.80, that puts it down -167.93 from that peak though still a striking 26.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.46. The company’s market capitalization is $37.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10640.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 21.56K shares over the past three months.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM) trade information

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) registered a 2.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.17% in intraday trading to $7.39 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.93%, and it has moved by 18.61% in 30 days. The short interest in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM) is 10580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

MRM Dividends

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM)’s Major holders

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. insiders own 33.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.01%, with the float percentage being 3.02%. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 68500.0 shares (or 1.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19626.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.