The Current Price For Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $148.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.06% or $4.42. The 52-week high for the MAR share is $159.98, that puts it down -7.5 from that peak though still a striking 40.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.92. The company’s market capitalization is $47.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. MAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.97.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trade information

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) registered a 3.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.06% in intraday trading to $148.82 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.19%, and it has moved by 7.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.20%. The short interest in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is 5.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $150.60, which implies an increase of 1.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130.00 and $175.00 respectively. As a result, MAR is trading at a discount of -17.59% off the target high and 12.65% off the low.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marriott International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marriott International Inc. (MAR) shares have gone up 0.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,583.33% against 49.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 646.20% this quarter and then jump 716.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.77 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.96 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.23 billion and $2.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.80% and then jump by 82.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.70%. While earnings are projected to return -121.60% in 2021.

MAR Dividends

Marriott International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s Major holders

Marriott International Inc. insiders own 16.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.57%, with the float percentage being 73.72%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,353 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.58 million shares (or 6.04% of all shares), a total value of $2.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.48 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.44 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.45 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $806.79 million.