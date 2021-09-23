Should OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Revive After A -58.98% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s traded shares were 1.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.12% or -$2.15. The 52-week high for the OSUR share is $17.79, that puts it down -58.98 from that peak though still a striking 23.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.58. The company’s market capitalization is $690.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 912.21K shares over the past three months.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. OSUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) trade information

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) registered a -16.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.12% in intraday trading to $11.19 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.07%, and it has moved by 6.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.08%. The short interest in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is 6.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.17, which implies an increase of 21.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, OSUR is trading at a discount of -78.73% off the target high and 1.7% off the low.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OraSure Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) shares have gone up 5.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 140.91% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -500.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.58 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.23 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.80%. While earnings are projected to return -182.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

OSUR Dividends

OraSure Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s Major holders

OraSure Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.75%, with the float percentage being 98.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.03 million shares (or 15.33% of all shares), a total value of $116.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $23.78 million.