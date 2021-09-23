Should Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Revive After A -17.14% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CAG share is $39.09, that puts it down -17.14 from that peak though still a striking 3.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.25. The company’s market capitalization is $15.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.56 million shares over the past three months.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CAG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $33.37 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.42%, and it has moved by -0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.26%. The short interest in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is 14.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.33, which implies an increase of 10.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, CAG is trading at a discount of -22.86% off the target high and -1.89% off the low.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conagra Brands Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares have gone down -9.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.44% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.00% this quarter and then drop -17.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.52 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.94 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.30%. While earnings are projected to return 54.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.83% per annum.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 29 and October 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Conagra Brands Inc. is 1.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.61%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Conagra Brands Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.25%, with the float percentage being 86.59%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,045 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 57.23 million shares (or 11.92% of all shares), a total value of $2.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 22.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $819.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.38 million, or about 3.83% of the stock, which is worth about $690.92 million.