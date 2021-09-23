Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Is Increase 0.30%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s traded shares were 1.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.63% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the RKLY share is $16.99, that puts it down -67.06 from that peak though still a striking 33.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 586.42K shares over the past three months.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RKLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) registered a -8.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.63% in intraday trading to $10.17 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.64%, and it has moved by 35.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.30%. The short interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.75, which implies an increase of 42.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, RKLY is trading at a discount of -116.32% off the target high and -37.66% off the low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares have gone up 1.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2,050.00% against 31.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.93 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -924.80% in 2021.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited insiders own 26.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.64%, with the float percentage being 9.06%.