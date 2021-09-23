Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Has Been Falling -3.73% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s traded shares were 3.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.94% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the RAD share is $32.48, that puts it down -131.5 from that peak though still a striking 36.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.85. The company’s market capitalization is $854.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. RAD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) registered a -7.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.94% in intraday trading to $14.03 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.81%, and it has moved by -8.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.72%. The short interest in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is 8.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.67, which implies a decrease of -10.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, RAD is trading at a premium of 7.34% off the target high and 14.47% off the low.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rite Aid Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares have gone down -34.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -433.33% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -268.00% this quarter and then drop -177.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.25 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.38 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20%. While earnings are projected to return 78.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.69% per annum.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 15 and December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Rite Aid Corporation insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.38%, with the float percentage being 61.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.1 million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $104.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares are Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Global Opportunities Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $29.75 million.