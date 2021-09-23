Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG)

During the last session, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the EYEG share is $8.18, that puts it down -346.99 from that peak though still a striking 21.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.44. The company’s market capitalization is $21.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EYEG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) trade information

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.15%, and it has moved by 12.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.60%. The short interest in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) is 54540.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.25, which implies an increase of 82.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, EYEG is trading at a discount of -501.09% off the target high and -419.13% off the low.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) shares have gone down -63.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.77% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.50% this quarter and then jump 53.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.50%. While earnings are projected to return 20.70% in 2021.

EYEG Dividends

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s Major holders

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 12.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.20%, with the float percentage being 27.55%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 26.52% of all shares), a total value of $12.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 43540.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12656.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $46067.0.