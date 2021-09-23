ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Rose 53.36% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 73.57%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.08% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the PRQR share is $9.46, that puts it down -29.77 from that peak though still a striking 53.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $468.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 667.85K shares over the past three months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PRQR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) registered a -5.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.08% in intraday trading to $7.29 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.85%, and it has moved by 18.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.92%. The short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 1.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.09, which implies an increase of 65.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $31.54 respectively. As a result, PRQR is trading at a discount of -332.65% off the target high and -98.9% off the low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares have gone up 28.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.72% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.60% this quarter and then jump 16.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -88.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $305.23k and $318.9k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.30% and then drop by -12.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 32.40% in 2021.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.37%, with the float percentage being 69.98%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.44 million shares (or 12.83% of all shares), a total value of $43.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $11.63 million.