Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) Has Been Rising 146.38% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.90% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the PXLW share is $7.90, that puts it down -54.9 from that peak though still a striking 63.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.85. The company’s market capitalization is $275.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PXLW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) trade information

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) registered a 1.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.90% in intraday trading to $5.10 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.77%, and it has moved by -11.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.38%. The short interest in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) is 2.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.17, which implies an increase of 28.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PXLW is trading at a discount of -96.08% off the target high and 11.76% off the low.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pixelworks Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) shares have gone up 55.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 28.21% against 31.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.50% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.8 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.53 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.19 million and $9.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 80.70% and then jump by 61.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.10%. While earnings are projected to return -171.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

PXLW Dividends

Pixelworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s Major holders

Pixelworks Inc. insiders own 7.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.94%, with the float percentage being 36.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.68 million shares (or 5.14% of all shares), a total value of $8.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.45 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.66% of the stock, which is worth about $2.55 million.