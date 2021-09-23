Now Is The Time To Buy Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS)

During the last session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares were 4.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ATOS share is $9.80, that puts it down -189.94 from that peak though still a striking 76.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $408.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.64 million shares over the past three months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ATOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $3.38 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.50%, and it has moved by 0.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.83%. The short interest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 23.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies an increase of 56.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, ATOS is trading at a discount of -151.48% off the target high and -107.1% off the low.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.20% this quarter and then jump 95.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.40%. While earnings are projected to return 2.70% in 2021.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.56%, with the float percentage being 31.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.95 million shares (or 7.07% of all shares), a total value of $56.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $4.39 million.