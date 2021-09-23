Now Is A Good Time To Buy Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)

During the recent session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares were 1.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.25% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the VRT share is $28.80, that puts it down -18.52 from that peak though still a striking 32.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.29. The company’s market capitalization is $8.56B, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. VRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) registered a 1.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.25% in intraday trading to $24.30 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.91%, and it has moved by -12.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.67, which implies an increase of 23.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, VRT is trading at a discount of -60.49% off the target high and -2.88% off the low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertiv Holdings Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares have gone up 25.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.92% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.60% this quarter and then drop -15.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.32 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.16 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then jump by 1.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 33.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.80% per annum.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Vertiv Holdings Co insiders own 3.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.50%, with the float percentage being 100.99%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 59.88 million shares (or 16.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $667.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.01 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $191.42 million.