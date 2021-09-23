Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Is Up 3.51% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -63.33% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NEPT share is $3.60, that puts it down -531.58 from that peak though still a striking 3.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $105.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NEPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.09% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.70%, and it has moved by -13.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.97%. The short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 6.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.93, which implies an increase of 38.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.80 and $1.20 respectively. As a result, NEPT is trading at a discount of -110.53% off the target high and -40.35% off the low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares have gone down -60.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.43% against 16.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -69.50%. While earnings are projected to return -103.70% in 2021.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders own 10.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.42%, with the float percentage being 30.51%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.21 million shares (or 13.42% of all shares), a total value of $34.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.17 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $2.07 million.