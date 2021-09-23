Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the NAVI share is $23.80, that puts it down -6.82 from that peak though still a striking 66.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.42. The company’s market capitalization is $3.72B, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NAVI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) trade information

Navient Corporation (NAVI) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $22.28 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.22%, and it has moved by 0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 181.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.35, which implies a decrease of -4.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.50 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, NAVI is trading at a discount of -16.7% off the target high and 21.45% off the low.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Navient Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Navient Corporation (NAVI) shares have gone up 67.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.48% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.30% this quarter and then drop -21.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $291.49 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $283.24 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $321 million and $314 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.20% and then drop by -9.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90%. While earnings are projected to return -17.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.42% per annum.

NAVI Dividends

Navient Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Navient Corporation is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s Major holders

Navient Corporation insiders own 3.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.07%, with the float percentage being 100.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.72 million shares (or 12.34% of all shares), a total value of $400.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $367.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Navient Corporation (NAVI) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.82 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $93.24 million.