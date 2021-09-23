MRVL’s 0.34% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the MRVL share is $64.07, that puts it down -0.77 from that peak though still a striking 44.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.30. The company’s market capitalization is $52.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.45 million shares over the past three months.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MRVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $63.58 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.34%, and it has moved by 1.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.27%. The short interest in Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 14.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.54, which implies an increase of 9.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, MRVL is trading at a discount of -33.69% off the target high and 10.35% off the low.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marvell Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) shares have gone up 38.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.52% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.00% this quarter and then jump 48.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.10%. While earnings are projected to return -117.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.10% per annum.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 01 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marvell Technology Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.11%.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Marvell Technology Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.47%, with the float percentage being 77.74%. Robeco Schweiz AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 950 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.58 million shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $150.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of Parametric Portfolio Associates’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 27.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.33 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.62 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $619.32 million.