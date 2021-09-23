Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares were 8.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday loss of 1.65% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the METX share is $8.50, that puts it down -2641.94 from that peak though still a striking 3.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $41.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.57 million shares over the past three months.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. METX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) registered a 1.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.65% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.09%, and it has moved by -41.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.81%. The short interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 1.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 89.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, METX is trading at a discount of -867.74% off the target high and -867.74% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 26 and August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten Holding Group Ltd. insiders own 32.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.67%, with the float percentage being 9.94%. Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 51849.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49961.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24844.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $42483.0.