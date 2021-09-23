Is Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the MCRB share is $38.50, that puts it down -448.43 from that peak though still a striking 22.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.41. The company’s market capitalization is $588.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $7.02 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.55%, and it has moved by 10.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.50%. The short interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is 6.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seres Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) shares have gone down -63.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.07% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.80% this quarter and then drop -108.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.32 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.93 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.70%. While earnings are projected to return 10.00% in 2021.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Seres Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.57%, with the float percentage being 99.59%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.38 million shares (or 15.68% of all shares), a total value of $342.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.92 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $308.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.66 million, or about 5.08% of the stock, which is worth about $111.02 million.