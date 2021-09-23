Is Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.78% or $1.52. The 52-week high for the NTNX share is $44.50, that puts it down -6.66 from that peak though still a striking 50.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.85. The company’s market capitalization is $8.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NTNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) registered a 3.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.78% in intraday trading to $41.72 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.01%, and it has moved by 14.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.17%. The short interest in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 6.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.85, which implies an increase of 12.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, NTNX is trading at a discount of -53.4% off the target high and 18.5% off the low.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutanix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares have gone up 47.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.35% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.70% this quarter and then jump 35.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $366.97 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400.61 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.10%. While earnings are projected to return -30.60% in 2021.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Nutanix Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.89%, with the float percentage being 79.89%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 426 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 30.63 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $733.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 12.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $444.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.46 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $208.55 million.