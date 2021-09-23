Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Still A Buy After plugging 3.65% Last Week?

During the last session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares were 68.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.74% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the EDU share is $19.97, that puts it down -903.52 from that peak though still a striking 15.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 81.24 million shares over the past three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. EDU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) registered a 4.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.74% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.65%, and it has moved by 17.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.98%. The short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 56.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.40, which implies an increase of 68.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.98 and $18.80 respectively. As a result, EDU is trading at a discount of -844.72% off the target high and 0.5% off the low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Aug 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 73.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.81% per annum.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 11 and October 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.84%, with the float percentage being 86.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 797 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 83.84 million shares (or 4.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.54 million shares, is of Davis Selected Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 4.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $987.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Davis New York Venture Fund owns about 25.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $419.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.43 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $325.5 million.