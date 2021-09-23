Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) On Track To Post A -7.23% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the MIC share is $40.43, that puts it down -0.82 from that peak though still a striking 55.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. MIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) trade information

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $40.10 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.60%, and it has moved by 2.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.42%. The short interest in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) is 6.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.00, which implies an increase of 6.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, MIC is trading at a discount of -7.23% off the target high and -7.23% off the low.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) shares have gone up 31.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.28% against 26.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 255.60% this quarter and then jump 102.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $245.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $266.1 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.20%. While earnings are projected to return -829.40% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.80% per annum.

MIC Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)’s Major holders

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.31%, with the float percentage being 90.62%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.1 million shares (or 16.10% of all shares), a total value of $448.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.05 million shares, is of Eminence Capital, LP’s that is approximately 8.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $224.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.89 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $63.06 million.