Is dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) Still A Buy After sinking -0.20% Last Week?

During the recent session, dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)’s traded shares were 1.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the DMYI share is $15.39, that puts it down -53.29 from that peak though still a striking 1.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.88. The company’s market capitalization is $374.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 581.24K shares over the past three months.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DMYI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) trade information

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $10.04 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.20%, and it has moved by 0.30% in 30 days. The short interest in dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 44.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, DMYI is trading at a discount of -99.2% off the target high and -59.36% off the low.

DMYI Dividends

dMY Technology Group Inc. III is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)’s Major holders

dMY Technology Group Inc. III insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.92%, with the float percentage being 11.92%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $3.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19629.0 shares, is of Simplex Trading, LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.