Investing In CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $2.0. The 52-week high for the CF share is $57.19, that puts it down -9.1 from that peak though still a striking 51.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.30. The company’s market capitalization is $10.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.97% in intraday trading to $52.42 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.09%, and it has moved by 12.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.34%. The short interest in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is 3.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.59, which implies an increase of 12.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, CF is trading at a discount of -35.44% off the target high and -3.01% off the low.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CF Industries Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares have gone up 12.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 214.97% against 47.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,023.10% this quarter and then jump 267.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.64 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $885.24 million and $1.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.20% and then jump by 49.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return -33.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.21% per annum.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

CF Industries Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.58%, with the float percentage being 94.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 754 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.73 million shares (or 11.53% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.37 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $969.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund owns about 6.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $309.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.05 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $274.43 million.