Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) Stock Dropped -9.27% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the INDP share is $36.80, that puts it down -337.05 from that peak though still a striking 18.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.84. The company’s market capitalization is $52.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.53 million shares over the past three months.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $8.42 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.67%, and it has moved by -9.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.71%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) shares have gone down -46.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 173.28% against 18.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.00%. While earnings are projected to return 85.50% in 2021.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.