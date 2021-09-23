Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) On Wednesday – Up 93.29 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s traded shares were 12.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.92% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the HUT share is $13.00, that puts it down -50.46 from that peak though still a striking 93.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $1.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.30 million shares over the past three months.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) registered a 11.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.92% in intraday trading to $8.64 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.48%, and it has moved by 24.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1261.53%. The short interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 2.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.76, which implies an increase of 26.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.52 respectively. As a result, HUT is trading at a discount of -44.91% off the target high and -27.31% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 759.30% in 2021.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Hut 8 Mining Corp. insiders own 15.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.90%, with the float percentage being 15.22%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 2.20% of all shares), a total value of $13.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 million shares, is of Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 8.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $4.77 million.