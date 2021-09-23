How Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 42.67% YTD?

During the last session, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.48% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the GEL share is $12.78, that puts it down -44.24 from that peak though still a striking 57.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 698.38K shares over the past three months.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. GEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) registered a 4.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.48% in intraday trading to $8.86 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.49%, and it has moved by 12.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.85%. The short interest in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is 3.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.10, which implies an increase of 20.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, GEL is trading at a discount of -41.08% off the target high and -12.87% off the low.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genesis Energy L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) shares have gone up 5.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.81% against -6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 117.90% this quarter and then jump 120.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $411.73 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $429.03 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $443.12 million and $453.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.10% and then drop by -5.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.40%. While earnings are projected to return 80.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 44.10% per annum.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Genesis Energy L.P. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 11.46%.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Genesis Energy L.P. insiders own 12.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.62%, with the float percentage being 76.55%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.66 million shares (or 11.96% of all shares), a total value of $136.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.56 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 11.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $135.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 13.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.95 million, or about 6.48% of the stock, which is worth about $62.69 million.