How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Given A -42.76% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP)’s traded shares were 1.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the ZIP share is $32.00, that puts it down -14.2 from that peak though still a striking 31.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.32. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 735.77K shares over the past three months.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ZIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.64% in intraday trading to $28.02 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.42%, and it has moved by 7.77% in 30 days. The short interest in ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.60, which implies an increase of 25.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, ZIP is trading at a discount of -42.76% off the target high and -24.91% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.16 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.25 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 725.70% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.30% per annum.

ZIP Dividends

ZipRecruiter Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

ZipRecruiter Inc. insiders own 17.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.42%, with the float percentage being 18.66%.