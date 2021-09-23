How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Given A -26.6% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $1.41. The 52-week high for the APO share is $64.45, that puts it down -5.97 from that peak though still a striking 40.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.35. The company’s market capitalization is $25.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. APO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.1.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $60.82 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.73%, and it has moved by 3.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.02%. The short interest in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is 21.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.22, which implies an increase of 12.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, APO is trading at a discount of -26.6% off the target high and 6.28% off the low.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apollo Global Management Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) shares have gone up 24.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.57% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 134.00% this quarter and then jump 52.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $836 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90%. While earnings are projected to return -86.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.23% per annum.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.57%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

Apollo Global Management Inc. insiders own 8.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.72%, with the float percentage being 92.84%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 611 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 31.05 million shares (or 13.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.93 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 8.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $541.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.91 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $367.43 million.