Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s traded shares were 2.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.57% or -$3.83. The 52-week high for the HLBZ share is $41.88, that puts it down -71.64 from that peak though still a striking 75.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.00. The company’s market capitalization is $365.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. HLBZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) registered a -13.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.57% in intraday trading to $24.40 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 205.38%, and it has moved by 230.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 144.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies a decrease of -87.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HLBZ is trading at a premium of 46.72% off the target high and 46.72% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 4.10% in 2021.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.