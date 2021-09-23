Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) Have Jumped 273.81% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GRIN share is $19.49, that puts it down -24.3 from that peak though still a striking 79.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.22. The company’s market capitalization is $301.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 161.01K shares over the past three months.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.03.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.13% in intraday trading to $15.68 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.67%, and it has moved by 14.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 334.90%. The short interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) is 29540.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.00, which implies an increase of 41.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, GRIN is trading at a discount of -72.19% off the target high and -72.19% off the low.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares have gone up 128.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 493.04% against -5.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.78 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 10.50% in 2021.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. insiders own 33.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.61%, with the float percentage being 39.88%. QVT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 6.51% of all shares), a total value of $9.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28400.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 91890.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 67963.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.56 million.