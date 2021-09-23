Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Has Been Rising 82.81% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares were 2.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.48% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the GREE share is $519.04, that puts it down -1684.26 from that peak though still a striking 51.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.09. The company’s market capitalization is $772.63M, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) registered a -3.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.48% in intraday trading to $29.09 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.97%, and it has moved by -70.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.09, which implies a decrease of -11.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.09 and $26.09 respectively. As a result, GREE is trading at a premium of 10.31% off the target high and 10.31% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return -88.60% in 2021.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.89%, with the float percentage being 15.31%.