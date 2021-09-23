For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.22% or $2.23. The 52-week high for the CFG share is $51.14, that puts it down -13.87 from that peak though still a striking 47.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.46. The company’s market capitalization is $18.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.30 million shares over the past three months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CFG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) registered a 5.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.22% in intraday trading to $44.91 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.42%, and it has moved by -0.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.13%. The short interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is 5.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.65, which implies an increase of 13.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, CFG is trading at a discount of -24.69% off the target high and -4.65% off the low.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citizens Financial Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) shares have gone up 1.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 113.69% against 21.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.20% this quarter and then jump 13.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.65 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.68 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.50%. While earnings are projected to return -41.70% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.76% per annum.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.10%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Citizens Financial Group Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.77%, with the float percentage being 96.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,006 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 48.68 million shares (or 11.43% of all shares), a total value of $2.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $529.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.71 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $384.34 million.