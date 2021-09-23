Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ): With The Stock Up 77.96 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.88% or $1.91. The 52-week high for the ERJ share is $18.39, that puts it down -2.34 from that peak though still a striking 77.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.96. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ERJ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) registered a 11.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.88% in intraday trading to $17.97 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by 2.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 260.90%. The short interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is 5.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.10, which implies an increase of 14.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, ERJ is trading at a discount of -66.94% off the target high and 22.09% off the low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Embraer S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares have gone up 71.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.32% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.30% this quarter and then jump 171.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.62%. While earnings are projected to return -174.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.08% per annum.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Embraer S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.53%, with the float percentage being 41.53%. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.5 million shares (or 13.24% of all shares), a total value of $245.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.27 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $13.92 million.