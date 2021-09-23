During The Past Six Months, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Shares Took An -24.91% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares were 4.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.82% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the BNTC share is $10.49, that puts it down -157.74 from that peak though still a striking 43.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $29.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 61280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 97.17K shares over the past three months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BNTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) registered a 8.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.82% in intraday trading to $4.07 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.90%, and it has moved by -2.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.75%. The short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 70.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, BNTC is trading at a discount of -243.98% off the target high and -243.98% off the low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders own 15.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.44%, with the float percentage being 23.04%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 84725.0 shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52194.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 52194.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22203.0, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $94362.0.