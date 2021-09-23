Does DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Still Look Attractive After A 3.72% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $214.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$2.78. The 52-week high for the DASH share is $256.09, that puts it down -19.18 from that peak though still a striking 48.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $110.13. The company’s market capitalization is $73.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 million shares over the past three months.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. DASH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $214.88 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.72%, and it has moved by 18.89% in 30 days. The short interest in DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is 12.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $206.69, which implies a decrease of -3.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160.00 and $255.00 respectively. As a result, DASH is trading at a discount of -18.67% off the target high and 25.54% off the low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DoorDash Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares have gone up 73.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.44% against 6.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 31.20% in 2021.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash Inc. insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.53%, with the float percentage being 89.16%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 62.97 million shares (or 21.38% of all shares), a total value of $8.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.03 million shares, is of SC US (TTGP) Ltd’s that is approximately 17.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.43 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DoorDash Inc. (DASH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $209.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $149.21 million.