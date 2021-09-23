Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s 0.88% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $158.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.22% or $7.84. The 52-week high for the DRI share is $153.89, that puts it up 2.7 from that peak though still a striking 43.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.94. The company’s market capitalization is $19.70B, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.65.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) trade information

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) registered a 5.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.22% in intraday trading to $158.16 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.88%, and it has moved by 5.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.06%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $160.73, which implies an increase of 1.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135.00 and $175.00 respectively. As a result, DRI is trading at a discount of -10.65% off the target high and 14.64% off the low.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Darden Restaurants Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) shares have gone up 12.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.93% against 31.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 194.60% this quarter and then jump 93.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.19 billion by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 72.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.71% per annum.

DRI Dividends

Darden Restaurants Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Darden Restaurants Inc. is 2.65, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s Major holders

Darden Restaurants Inc. insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.47%, with the float percentage being 92.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,033 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.13 million shares (or 10.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.52 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.97 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 6.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $945.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.15 million, or about 4.72% of the stock, which is worth about $898.36 million.