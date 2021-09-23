Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Is Worth Evaluating At $2.84

During the last session, Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.77% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the LODE share is $9.85, that puts it down -246.83 from that peak though still a striking 67.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $146.91M, and the average trade volume was 739.75K shares over the past three months.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) registered a 6.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.77% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 0.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 70.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $9.50 respectively. As a result, LODE is trading at a discount of -234.51% off the target high and -234.51% off the low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) shares have gone down -38.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -250.00% against 6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49k and $55k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 83.70% and then jump by 100.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 349.80% in 2021.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Comstock Mining Inc. insiders own 23.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.19%, with the float percentage being 15.88%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 2.83% of all shares), a total value of $5.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 million.