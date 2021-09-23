Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR): Is It Possible To Be Up 108.82% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares were 2.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.97% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the CTXR share is $4.56, that puts it down -114.08 from that peak though still a striking 59.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $310.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.35 million shares over the past three months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) registered a 5.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.97% in intraday trading to $2.13 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.93%, and it has moved by 11.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.86%. The short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 13.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares have gone up 5.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.56% against 18.10.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.15 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 42.00% in 2021.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.17%, with the float percentage being 24.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.12 million shares (or 43.87% of all shares), a total value of $28.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 30.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 17.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.61 million, or about 14.11% of the stock, which is worth about $9.09 million.