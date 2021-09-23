China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) Is Decrease -52.83%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s traded shares were 1.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.76% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the CXDC share is $1.35, that puts it down -150.0 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $37.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.97 million shares over the past three months.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) trade information

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) registered a 30.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.76% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.93%, and it has moved by -2.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.83%. The short interest in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) is 35650.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 92.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, CXDC is trading at a discount of -1196.3% off the target high and -1196.3% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.30%. While earnings are projected to return -95.60% in 2021.

CXDC Dividends

China XD Plastics Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s Major holders

China XD Plastics Company Limited insiders own 50.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.53%, with the float percentage being 47.87%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.0 million shares (or 22.68% of all shares), a total value of $9.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of JBF Capital, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 32740.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12176.0 market value.