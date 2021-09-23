China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Has Been Falling -49.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares were 7.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -34.23% or -$1.02. The 52-week high for the CLEU share is $9.82, that puts it down -401.02 from that peak though still a striking 19.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $36.06M, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) registered a -34.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -34.23% in intraday trading to $1.96 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.56%, and it has moved by 8.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.66%.

While earnings are projected to return 135.80% in 2021.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders own 27.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.65%, with the float percentage being 2.28%. Blueshift Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 45907.0 shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44768.0 shares, is of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 0.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.