Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX): Is It Possible To Be Up 40.79% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.58% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the CMRX share is $11.57, that puts it down -70.15 from that peak though still a striking 64.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.43. The company’s market capitalization is $567.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 712.64K shares over the past three months.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CMRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) registered a 6.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.58% in intraday trading to $6.80 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.45%, and it has moved by 4.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.60%. The short interest in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is 3.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.67, which implies an increase of 61.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, CMRX is trading at a discount of -194.12% off the target high and -105.88% off the low.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chimerix Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) shares have gone down -19.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.86% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 189.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 783.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.98 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.92 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.50%. While earnings are projected to return 65.50% in 2021.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Chimerix Inc. insiders own 12.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.45%, with the float percentage being 68.98%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.58 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $44.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $15.04 million.