Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Given A -15.19% drop From High?

During the recent session, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $110.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $1.86. The 52-week high for the FISV share is $127.34, that puts it down -15.19 from that peak though still a striking 16.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $92.81. The company’s market capitalization is $71.93B, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FISV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.45.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $110.55 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.30%, and it has moved by -7.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $142.30, which implies an increase of 22.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $116.00 and $161.00 respectively. As a result, FISV is trading at a discount of -45.64% off the target high and -4.93% off the low.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fiserv Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) shares have gone down -11.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.79% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.80% this quarter and then jump 21.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.96 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.06 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.30%. While earnings are projected to return -18.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.85% per annum.

FISV Dividends

Fiserv Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Major holders

Fiserv Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.61%, with the float percentage being 93.08%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,763 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 62.3 million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $6.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.62 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.41 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fiserv Inc. (FISV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.81 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.03 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.5 billion.