Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Rose 32.58% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $114.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.74% or $4.11. The 52-week high for the CZR share is $113.46, that puts it up 0.49 from that peak though still a striking 62.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.07. The company’s market capitalization is $24.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 million shares over the past three months.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CZR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) registered a 3.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.74% in intraday trading to $114.02 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.40%, and it has moved by 23.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.08%. The short interest in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is 10.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $128.17, which implies an increase of 11.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $112.00 and $144.00 respectively. As a result, CZR is trading at a discount of -26.29% off the target high and 1.77% off the low.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caesars Entertainment Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares have gone up 32.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.97% against 23.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 102.50% this quarter and then jump 101.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 176.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.65 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.58 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.90%. While earnings are projected to return 88.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.50% per annum.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 05 and November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Caesars Entertainment Inc. insiders own 4.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.07%, with the float percentage being 100.76%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 564 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.81 million shares (or 12.84% of all shares), a total value of $2.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 12.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.04 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $615.26 million.