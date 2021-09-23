BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares were 2.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.82% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the BLU share is $6.34, that puts it down -0.48 from that peak though still a striking 68.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $450.84M, and the average trade volume was 1.88 million shares over the past three months.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) registered a 4.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.82% in intraday trading to $6.31 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.97%, and it has moved by 81.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 164.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.64, which implies an increase of 34.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.75 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, BLU is trading at a discount of -121.87% off the target high and 24.72% off the low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BELLUS Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares have gone up 59.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.41% against 7.20.

While earnings are projected to return 1.90% in 2021.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders own 9.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.18%, with the float percentage being 75.26%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 6.34% of all shares), a total value of $15.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 38028.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31337.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $90877.0.