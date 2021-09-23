Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL): Can A Stock That’s Down -58.70% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BCEL share is $20.29, that puts it down -204.2 from that peak though still a striking 28.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.80. The company’s market capitalization is $195.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BCEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) registered a -0.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.89% in intraday trading to $6.67 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.99%, and it has moved by 14.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.41%. The short interest in Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is 4.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.67, which implies an increase of 69.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, BCEL is trading at a discount of -424.74% off the target high and -79.91% off the low.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atreca Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atreca Inc. (BCEL) shares have gone down -52.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.26% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.10% this quarter and then drop -20.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -12.10% in 2021.

BCEL Dividends

Atreca Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s Major holders

Atreca Inc. insiders own 3.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.23%, with the float percentage being 94.33%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 11.71% of all shares), a total value of $30.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $5.67 million.