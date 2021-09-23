As The Stock Rises By 20.51% Year-To-Date, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2021

During the recent session, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the LBTYK share is $29.61, that puts it down -0.44 from that peak though still a striking 37.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.36. The company’s market capitalization is $10.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LBTYK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $29.48 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.70%, and it has moved by 1.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.69%. The short interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is 11.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.99, which implies an increase of 26.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, LBTYK is trading at a discount of -93.35% off the target high and -5.16% off the low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.29 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.62 billion by the end of Mar 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 241.10% in 2021.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Liberty Global plc insiders own 5.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.94%, with the float percentage being 90.16%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 521 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 53.97 million shares (or 14.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.46 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.78 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $480.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 17.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $472.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.97 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $134.46 million.