Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Received An -9.46% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s traded shares were 2.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.64% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the APRE share is $30.99, that puts it down -588.67 from that peak though still a striking 29.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $91.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. APRE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) registered a -3.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.64% in intraday trading to $4.50 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.02%, and it has moved by 20.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.90%. The short interest in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies a decrease of -12.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, APRE is trading at a discount of -11.11% off the target high and 33.33% off the low.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aprea Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) shares have gone down -9.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.04% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.40% this quarter and then jump 45.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -89.90% in 2021.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 23.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.12%, with the float percentage being 74.51%. Versant Venture Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 6.73% of all shares), a total value of $7.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $1.77 million.