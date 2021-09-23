Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Shares Have Been Up About 24.63% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the recent session, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the APLE share is $16.57, that puts it down -2.47 from that peak though still a striking 44.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.90. The company’s market capitalization is $3.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. APLE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) trade information

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $16.17 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.30%, and it has moved by 11.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.90%. The short interest in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is 4.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.31, which implies an increase of 11.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, APLE is trading at a discount of -17.5% off the target high and 1.05% off the low.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) shares have gone up 9.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 788.89% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 155.60% this quarter and then jump 121.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.64 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.02 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.10%. While earnings are projected to return -200.90% in 2021.

APLE Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.34%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Major holders

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. insiders own 6.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.36%, with the float percentage being 79.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 381 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.72 million shares (or 13.29% of all shares), a total value of $432.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $233.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 9.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.01 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $87.61 million.