AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s traded shares were 1.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.24% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the ANPC share is $12.09, that puts it down -205.3 from that peak though still a striking 20.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $52.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 59190.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 107.57K shares over the past three months.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ANPC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) registered a 11.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.24% in intraday trading to $3.96 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.79%, and it has moved by 12.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.94%. The short interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is 58600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 50.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ANPC is trading at a discount of -102.02% off the target high and -102.02% off the low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) shares have gone down -34.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.09% against 7.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 17.90% in 2021.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. insiders own 27.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.20%, with the float percentage being 3.05%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75639.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1377.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5797.0 market value.