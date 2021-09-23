Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) Has Lost -59.03% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s traded shares were 3.99 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the AEI share is $29.49, that puts it down -1103.67 from that peak though still a striking 32.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $98.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 million shares over the past three months.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $2.45 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.68%, and it has moved by 27.60% in 30 days. The short interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is 0.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 35.30% in 2021.

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Alset EHome International Inc. insiders own 48.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.77%, with the float percentage being 5.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 2.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40626.0 shares, is of Blueshift Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund owns about 22050.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89743.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10040.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.